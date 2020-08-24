Bolivarcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $132,037.57 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,707,449 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

