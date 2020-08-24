BOLT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $480,740.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $480,740.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.01667846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

