Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 5.9%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 875,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,112,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $731.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.