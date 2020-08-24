Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BHR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 892,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

