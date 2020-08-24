Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 577,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 621,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

BHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

The company has a market cap of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

