Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

