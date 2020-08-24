Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $47.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.34 million. FibroGen posted sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $238.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 555,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,305. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.