Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report sales of $159.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.01 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $168.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $641.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.73 million to $676.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $686.96 million, with estimates ranging from $665.38 million to $705.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 743,110 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 299,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 742,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,105. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

