Brokerages Set Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) PT at $146.50

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Hershey stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,442. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 174,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

