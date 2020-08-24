Brokerages Set Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mackie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 325,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.