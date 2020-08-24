Brokerages Set Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $133.67

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.