Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. 1,341,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,957,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.