Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,706. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CATC. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

