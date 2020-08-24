Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CPHC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canterbury Park during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

