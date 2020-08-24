Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $233.06 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $233.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Huobi, Bittrex and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00052984 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034002 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.01526412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exmo, Coinbe, OKEx, ABCC, OTCBTC, Upbit, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bithumb, Huobi, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Cryptopia, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

