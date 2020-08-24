Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.10. 184,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,548. The company has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 711,909 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

