CEEK VR Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $454,491.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.