Celer Network Price Down 9.8% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $44.16 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,864,122,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

