Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.02. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

