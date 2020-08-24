ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Trading 6.6% Higher

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.51. 2,120,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,316,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NYSE:CHX)

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

