ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Achieves $1.51 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $138,392.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, BigONE, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00068596 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,741.19 or 0.99661796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000594 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00174676 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 204.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

