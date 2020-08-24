Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.68. 834,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.