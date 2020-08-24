Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.73. 32,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

