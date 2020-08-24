Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 7.1%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 2,135,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 975,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

