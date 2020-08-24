Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 17,726,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

