CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Up 5.9%

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.19. 1,466,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,442,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

