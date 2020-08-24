Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.20 Per Share

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CLG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock had a trading volume of 63,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.18. Clipper Logistics has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm has a market cap of $376.23 million and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLG. Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.