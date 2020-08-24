CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 20,640,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 2,770,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.