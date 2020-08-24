CoinFi Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market cap of $382,635.39 and approximately $2,819.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.01673829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00158110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kyber Network, FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

