Color Platform (CLR) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,918.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $7,918.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

