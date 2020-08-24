ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $133.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,268,405,763 coins and its circulating supply is 12,227,363,936 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

