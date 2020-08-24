Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

HRUFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at December 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

