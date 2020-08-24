COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CIG.C stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 80,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.