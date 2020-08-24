COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CIG.C stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 80,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

