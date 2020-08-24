Constellation One Day Volume Tops $284,017.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Constellation has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $284,017.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.