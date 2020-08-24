Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Hits $7.42 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $7.42 million and $181,689.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.01726039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00155245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

