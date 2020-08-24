Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading Up 7.2%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 199,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 283,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.06) by ($1.55). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

