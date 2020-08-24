Cortex (CTXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.88 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Cortex has a total market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.58 or 0.05751524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

