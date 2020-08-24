Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.15

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $37.02 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.05511499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.