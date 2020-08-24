County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post sales of $12.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $12.40 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $48.70 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.12 million, with estimates ranging from $47.24 million to $49.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ICBK remained flat at $$19.66 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

