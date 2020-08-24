COVA (COVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,405.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market cap of $681,221.53 and $180,405.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00127776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01668300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00155302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

