Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives $11.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

CVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

CVA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.21. 828,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,212. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Covanta by 79.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

