Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,605.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Mercatox and LBank. Credits has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $34,605.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00028651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, COSS, LBank, Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinBene and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

