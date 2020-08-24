Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,218.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $51,218.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Mercatox, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LBank, Kucoin, WazirX, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

