Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $3,562,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $2,439,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

