CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRHM. Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 41,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,815. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In other news, Director David Allan Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Also, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 669,548 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 330.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.