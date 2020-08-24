CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.59. 344,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

