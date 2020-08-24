Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 71,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,642. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34. The stock has a market cap of $478.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,816,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,576,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 1,488,535 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 1,071,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

