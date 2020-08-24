CROAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,686.01 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. CROAT has a market cap of $113,686.01 and approximately $61.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,295,891 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

