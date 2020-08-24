Cube Market Cap Tops $2.05 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $76.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, BitForex and OKEx. During the last week, Cube has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

