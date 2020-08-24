Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 16,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.42. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

